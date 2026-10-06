We are being robbed blind

All these spices at Walmart with the new digital price tags are wrong. They tell you the cost per ounce, but if you multiply that by the product’s weight, many of them are overcharging. By a lot

Tone’s Restaurant Black Pepper:

– Unit price on tag: $0.98 per ounce

– Size: 8 oz

– Unit price × size: $0.98 × 8 = $7.84

– Shelf price: $8.82

– Overcharging by $0.98

McCormick Italian Seasoning

– Unit price on tag: $2.26 per ounce

– Size: 2.25 oz

– Unit price × size: $2.26 × 2.25 = $5.09

– Shelf price: $7.33

– Overcharging by $2.24

– McCormick lemon pepper is overcharging by $2.03

– Kinder’s Seasoning is overcharging by $0.46

– Kinder’s Butcher Blend Seasoning is overcharging by $0.57

There is something I want to point out to hopefully give you a new perspective on this

At first you might thing this is just an accident or perhaps just some kind of system error

But think of this, not one error has the price lower… every single one has the price higher

This isn’t an error, charging more like this adds up to millions and millions of dollars over all their thousands of stores

We are being robbed blind

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 5, 2026