Antifa launches attack on Portland ICE detention center

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Antifa militants targeted an ICE detention center in Portland, Oregon, on Monday night, just hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. The incident was in retaliation to the Trump administration’s mass deportation operations and crackdown on illegal immigration. No arrests were made and the far-left extremist group vowed to carry out more acts of violence against federal immigration officials and facilities, according to social media posts.

Video footage posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows a group of roughly 15 Antifa militants dressed in black bloc riot gear igniting fires and squaring off with federal law enforcement outside the ICE detention center located at 4310 S Macadam Road in Portland. The clip was filmed by an anarchist and uploaded to X under the username @comradecamera at 11:08 pm.

According to the video, Antifa militants encircled officers as they attempted to extinguish one of the fires, with a few of them utilizing megaphones to issue threats and harassment. “I’m so glad you signed up for this,” one Antifa member could be heard yelling, mocking authorities.

This is the same ICE facility that the leftist extremist group has viciously targeted throughout the years, beginning with Trump’s first term in office. It has also been the scene of numerous clashes between rioters and federal police. In April 2021, black bloc Antifa militants set fire to the building to protest border security policies, leaving officers trapped inside.

The group responsible for Monday night’s incident vowed to continue similar attacks, according to social media posts. The militant who posted the clip on X wrote in a follow-up post, “For anyone just joining the chat now in 2025…Yes, this is the same building…Yes it can be set on fire.” The post included an image of the ICE facility set ablaze.

The Post Millennial’s senior editor Andy Ngo first reported that several Rose City Antifa members with a history of violence and threats attended the violent direct action and/or promoted it online. This includes serial 2020 riot arrestee Tracy Molina who was released from jail on Jan. 16 on felony assault charges, and Elizabeth Richter, who Ngo sued in his 2023 lawsuit against Rose City Antifa et. al. Additionally, Richter participated in the violent 2018 occupation against ICE, where she used her young toddler as a human shield.

ICE has not released a statement on the incident.

This comes in the wake of President Trump’s announcement of a series of executive orders on Monday, which were designed to enhance national security by implementing more stringent immigration and border security measures. The Republican president ordered the immediate removal of criminal illegal immigrants, enacted the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, dispatched the US military to the southern border, repealed the Biden administration’s catch-and-release policies, revoked birthright citizenship, and other measures.

Additionally, the administration has officially begun its mass deportation operations under the leadership of Border Czar Tom Homan, Trump’s former acting ICE director, as of Tuesday.