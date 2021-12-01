Arizona Cop Shoots Man in Wheelchair in Back after he Shoplifted Toolbox from Walmart

An Arizona cop was fired after shooting and killing a man in a motorized wheelchair who had been suspected of shoplifting a toolbox from Walmart Monday evening.

Bodycam and surveillance video show Tucson police officer Ryan Remington opening fire nine times on the 61-year-old man as he was trying to enter a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in his wheelchair. The cop then handcuffs the shooting victim.

The man in the wheelchair, Richard Lee Richards, was accused of pulling a knife on a store employee when asked to show the receipt for the toolbox. He then continued to operate the wheelchair through the parking lot as the cop, who had been working security for Walmart, walked behind him, trying to get him to stop.

“Do not go into the store, sir,” the cop tells him before opening fire.

In a press conference Tuesday, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told reporters he was “deeply disturbed and troubled” by the shooting, according to the New York Times.

“His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training,” Chief Magnus said. “As a result, the department moved earlier today to terminate Officer Remington.”

But there is still no indication as to whether Remington will face criminal charges. The Pima County Attorney’s Office said it is investigating the shooting but offered no details.

An attorney for the cop told the New York Times that Remington had “attempted to de-escalate the situation” but ultimately had “no choice but to use deadly force” since he did not comply with the officer’s commands.

