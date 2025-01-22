BREAKING: Oregon judge dismisses assault case against trans Antifa ‘Super Soldier’ Isabel Rosa Araujo

By Andy Ngo and Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

An Oregon judge ruled to dismiss an assault case against a trans-Portland Antifa militant with a history of violence and threats. Isabel Rosa Araujo, 39 (b. Aug 12, 1985), of Portland, was captured on key video evidence assaulting a female victim at an Antifa direct action related to the war in Gaza. The case was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, but Multnomah County Judge Adrian Lee Brown decided to dismiss the case without prejudice despite the prosecutor’s objections.

Araujo, formerly known as Philip Vincent Haskins-Delici, was charged by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office with fourth-degree assault, harassment, and unlawful use of mace, according to court records. Despite video evidence of the attack, Araujo’s far-left taxpayer-funded court-appointed attorney, Josephine B. Moberg, filed a motion to dismiss the case and the judge ruled in her favor, citing alleged issues with discovery.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, which is now under the leadership of hard-on-crime DA Nathan Vasquez, disagreed with the judge’s ruling and will be refiling assault charges against Araujo, prosecutor Noah Berg told The Post Millennial.

Isabel Rosa Araujo, right, is being represented by leftist public defender Josephine Moberg, center. Photo: Katie Daviscourt/The Post Millennial

In March 2024, Araujo ran across a park to launch an unprovoked attack on victim Sorbeah “Ara” Almosa. The incident occurred at a Rose City Antifa direct action related to the war in Gaza, where Almosa arrived to burn a Quran in counterprotest.

Araujo, who wears black bloc riot gear and a patch reading “Antifa Supersoldier” during demonstrations, had taken on a self-appointed security role that day, which included selecting political targets to attack violently.

Video footage shows Araujo running across the park to confront Almosa as she counter-protested away from the group. “Get the f*ck out of this park!” Araujo demanded, his identity concealed behind black facial coverings. The pair proceeded to have a short verbal exchange pertaining to the Hamas terror group before Araujo yelled, once again, to “Get the f*ck out!”

“You get the f*ck out now!” Araujo continued, his voice growing louder. As he started to countdown from the number five, Araujo pulled mace from his body and deployed it on the count of three, directly striking Ara in the face, according to the video. He then fled the scene while the victim was left suffering from the chemical attack.

Araujo was arrested on July 13, 2024, while participating in a separate Antifa direct action to disrupt a Christian worship event in downtown Portland. Portland Police identified Araujo as the assault suspect in the March case and took him into custody. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and was quickly released without bail, according to jail records. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 15, 2024.

Despite having a history of orchestrating violence against women, Araujo was booked into the Multnomah County jail as a “female” as a result of Oregon’s policy of sex self-identification in state institutions, jail records show.



Deputy District Attorney Noah Berg is prosecuting the case for the state of Oregon

The courtroom was surrounded by numerous Portland Police officers, who were prepared to testify against Araujo as the state’s witnesses during the jury trial. Nevertheless, they were unable to provide support to prosecutor Berg in his efforts to convict the militant who has a lengthy history of violence and death threats against political targets in the Portland area.

The Post Millennial can exclusively report that Josephine B. Moberg, Araujo’s court-appointed public defender, has a history of supporting anarchist militarism. This includes the Atlanta “Stop Cop City” domestic terror movement, where over 60 Antifa members and far-left activists have been indicted on terrorism and/or RICO charges. She reposted content from “Defend the Atlanta Forest,” the social media account for the Stop Cop City movement, according to Moberg’s X account.

According to records, Moberg worked for four years at the National Lawyers Guild, the far-left legal nonprofit that provides free legal aid to violent leftist activists and Antifa members.

At this time, it remains unclear when the charges against Araujo will be refiled.



Multnomah County Judge Adrian Lee Brown dismissed the case without prejudice

Who is Isabel Araujo?

Isabel Rosa Araujo, a self-described transgender Latinx autistic anarchist, has a lengthy history of threats and violence throughout his tenure with Rose City Antifa, a far-left antifascist extremist organization in Portland, Oregon. He was previously under investigation by the Portland Police Bureau for death threats directed at former Portland Public Safety Commissioner Rene Gonzalez during his 2024 mayoral campaign.

On June 27, 2024, shortly after he was released from jail without bail, Araujo posted a screenshot of an image of Gonzalez superimposed with a red crosshair on his head in an Instagram post under the username “redguard.in.blackbloc.666.” In the post’s caption, Araujo wrote: “You can always clean up Portland by getting rid of Rene.”

Commissioner Gonzalez was frequently targeted by Antifa violence while on the 2024 campaign trail. In one instance, militants conducted a firebombing attack on his father’s new vehicle, which was parked outside of his Portland residence. Antifa blog “Rose City Counter Info” posted a claim of responsibility for the attack.



Portland Antifa member Isabel Araujo suggests that someone should kill Portland city commissioner Rene Gonzalez

Additionally, Araujo has made a series of violent threats against journalist and senior editor of The Post Millennial Andy Ngo, threatening to murder him in the “second half of the 2020s.” He has even gone so far as to stalk and threaten random individuals in Portland who he believes bear a resemblance to Ngo.

Two days after Araujo posted the threat towards Gonzalez, he wrote in an Instagram post: “Whoever wins in November, Milkshake Boy Loses. I vow in the second half of the 2020s to defeat Andy Ngo, give him his ‘October 7th’ and destroy the last manifestation of Internet cyber stalker in existence for Me.”

For context, “Milkshake Boy” is a nickname that Rose City Antifa uses for Ngo. It is a reference to the violent 2019 assault in which Antifa mercilessly beat Ngo while he was covering a demonstration in downtown Portland, and then threw milkshakes at him. October 7, 2023, was when the Hamas terror group slaughtered hundreds of Israelis in a series of premeditated terrorist attacks.



Portland Antifa member Isabel Araujo suggests killing Andy Ngo



In November 2023, Isabel Rose Araujo posted a photo holding a knife superimposed on a photo of Andy Ngo

Araujo’s threats against Ngo have persisted since at least 2019 when he posted on the social media platform Mastodon that he stalked a random man on Portland public transit after suspecting that the individual may be Ngo. The transit passenger was threatened by Araujo to be “detained” for interrogation the next time they encountered each other.



Araujo’s Mastodon account is under the username “Anarchatranslatinx”



Araujo has created plans for Rose City Antifa detailing the torture of political targets, including Andy Ngo

Furthermore, Araujo has a fascination with weapons and has posted images of himself brandishing knives in numerous social media posts that threaten his political opponents with death. In one of his many posts boasting about possessing a cache of weapons, Araujo claimed to have nearly $700 worth of “pepper spray munitions for Zionists/Fash acting up” as well as collapsible batons, knives, and “other bladed weaponry.”

Araujo instructed his followers to contact him privately if they “need weapons and gear recommendations.” He warned in the post: “I am amongst the most heavily armed autistic trans femmes here in Portland – a fascist’s worst nightmare.” The post was signed off by “Aspen,” one of Araujo’s aliases.



Araujo has an Antifa chest tattoo and one that reads “Evil Trans”

In 2022, British women’s rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen organized a rally in Portland. Araujo used CashApp and Venmo to raise money to purchase weapons, such as a bowie knife and a collapsible baton, ahead of the event.



Araujo threatened to seek out Ngo personally

Most of Araujo’s posts are threatening in nature and urge violence. He has also advocated for Israeli supporters to be beaten in the streets and posted addresses of Jewish groups online for radical activists to target. Included in the posts were red upside triangles, a symbol used by the Hamas terror group during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“Street battles with Zionists are going to be more of a thing in the future,” he wrote in a post. “Prepare accordingly and escalate.”



Araujo urges violence against supporters of Israel

Araujo was also involved in the infamous Black Lives Matter-Antifa riots in Portland in 2020. He was captured on camera using pepper spray to assault pro-police demonstrators outside the Justice Center in November 2020; however, he was never prosecuted for the attack.