Posted: December 7, 2021
Can you trust the govt
5 thoughts on “Can you trust the govt”
Thanks, Jamal. I like your “Would we?” question at the end because it’s what we face today. So many believing “It can’t happen here, not in our time.” And it’s happening here in our time and big time. I ask myself why some don’t see? Was it their lifetime of having been programmed, steered? Was it that they never experienced any kind of mind-expansion? What could make them not see what is so blatantly obvious?!! I’m sure fear plays a part as does the disease of “Needing To Fit In.” Here at The Trench we do what we can to explain that Plato’s Cave had/has an escape route: Bill of Rights, Self-Determinism, Freedom. Perhaps The Cave is ADDICTION and the escape route is RECOVERY.
.
Thank you Galen. Honestly, I’ve given up on trying to figure out why people don’t try to fight out of the situation we’re in, and I just keep telling myself if I have to go it alone and down the road meet up with like minded people then that’s what I have to do.
I know, and I agree; it’s just hard to understand such blindness. Common sense, Reason, Logic: they are not given the honor they deserve.
From “Common Sense” by Thomas Paine, 1776
“A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it a superficial appearance of being right.”
“To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.”
.
Paine also said:
“The cause of America is in great measure the cause of all mankind.”
If only they could remember they were born free.
.
Spot on.