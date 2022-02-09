Posted: February 9, 2022 Categories: Videos Leana Wen admits the reason for the softening of restrictions thoughtprocess Feb 8, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
9 thoughts on “Leana Wen admits the reason for the softening of restrictions”
That’s right
It don’t stop until they’re hanging
Every damned one of them lawless scurrying rats!
Thank you, Jamal. Excellent catch. The witch calls us “citizens.” The witch blames the government, but she has been its mouthpiece for the last year or so, pushin’ all kinds of poisons and “restrictions.” Two examples from a few months ago:
http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/we-need-vaxx-mandates-to-travelfor-a-jab-that-cdc-admits-doesnt-prevent-transmission/292392
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1436372898651033601
Always an inevitable flip-flop when their plans go awry. Glad you got this out there. The WITCH needs to know there are a few billion Dorothys out there.
.
Wenagain:
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1468631667908792322
.
Thanks Galen
You NAILED it, Jamal! They already have one plandemic after another in the works. The SPARS 2028 plandemic, for example! You ROCK the truth!
Thank you so much
There is nothing that threatens a corrupt system, more than a free mind
Nothing confusing about it!! WE WILL WIN THE BATTLE!! YOUR ALREADY DEAD just wait and see!!! WE ARE GOING TO FIND YOU WHERE EVER YOU ARE HIDING!!! WE WILL DIG YOU A GRAVE JUST SO YOU DONT STINK UP THE FCKG WORLD ANYMORE!!!! YOU WILL PAY!!!
Preach it brother Jamal, you nailed it! Especially what you said at the end, people need to wake and realize we are in the middle of a communist revolution and the reds are playing for keeps.