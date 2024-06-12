Multiple Studies Reveal COVID Jabs Are Causing People’s Skin To Literally ‘Melt Off’

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Several disturbing new studies have revealed that COVID jabs are causing people’s skin to literally ‘melt off’ and ‘erupt’ years after receiving the experimental shots.

Thousands of people have taken to social media to report their own personal experiences of severe skin conditions, such as eczema, following the jabs – which one study confirmed was real. Another study also confirmed how the injections can cause a ‘pityriasis rubra pilaris‐like eruption’.

A case study discussed the side effect of eczema stemming from the Covid injections.

“Adverse skin reactions caused by the COVID-19 vaccine have attracted considerable attention. As we all know, the development mechanism of some skin diseases is related to the gut and skin microbiome. A 78-year-old male patient who received the COVID-19 vaccine developed generalized eczema with multiple dense black patches over the body, a widespread rash, erosion, and scabs on his limbs, as well as facial edema,” the case study said.

Another user commented to another that they too are experiencing the issues post-Covid-injection.

Another user had experienced a litany of side effects, including eczema.

The Covid shots are known to increase in lethality after repeated doses and double the death rate of Covid patients, increase Covid infection rates, result in insane and gross turbocancers, reproductive destruction, cause miscarriages, paralyzation, increased excess death rates, autoimmune disorders in the thyroid, as well as deadly headaches, seizures and heart inflammation including in children, in addition to a multitude of serious ailments seen in massive population studies and contain hundreds of times the allowable levels of DNA contamination leading to mutagenic effects, contaminating the blood supply, as well as permanently altering the DNA of the vaccinated and their offspring while being expected to kill people for a very long time into the future.

In the U.S. the CDC recommends all Americans receive their Covid shot and that young children receive extra, while Canada recommends another Covid shot for the pregnant, indigenous, ‘racialized’ & ‘equity-deserving’.