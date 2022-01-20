Posted: January 20, 2022 Categories: Videos Secession and the problem with tolerance thoughtprocess Jan 7, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
2 thoughts on “Secession and the problem with tolerance”
Stinkin’ Lincoln also said a house divided against itself will soon fall.
Our problem is plain and simple and right in our face and the only avenue to freedom is the enforcement of the law of we the people, ratified December 15, 1791.
I will not see my country divided into a thousand different factions. The reason we are in the position we are in is our failure to simply enforce our law and we cannot come together under that law through further separation.
It is the United States Corporation, the 14th Amendment, and slavery, or it is the ratified law of December 15, 1791 and INDIVIDUAL freedom and liberty.
This is about individualism and the individual’s authority over the prosecution of their own lives.
A mish mash of separate societies is not individualism, in fact in my opinion, this is what has caused the degeneration of the individual.
We are going to fight and we are going to win and any other assertion has to be considered defeatism.
I know not what course others might take, but as for me, it is liberty or death, and it won’t just be my death as I will take many of the enemy with me.
I don’t want to a part of a society. We are individuals. We will find people of like minds, but you will never find two individuals exactly alike, and I will not sacrifice one tiny iota of my individualism, even to someone who is of like mind. Sooner or later there is always a difference. The fact that we are individuals dictates this.
Enforce the Bill of Rights or become an international slave and I’m afraid that is the bottom line.
Henry, if people are forced to be under a regime that doesn’t represent them but rather subjects, violates and abuses them, is that really worth it to keep a nation together? What about the soviet satellite states? Or the southern states? Didn’t these people have a right to secede from their tyrants? Why are we today any different? It’s a fact, many people don’t believe in rights let alone the bill of rights as the Supreme ratified law. And many people are gonna come to find out they will never let you exercise your rights as long as they assume jurisdiction over you. I’m sorry if my opinions in the video seem extreme or bothered anyone, but I am not convinced there will ever be peace with those who want to violate your rights, who want your total submission or total subversion, enslavement or annihilation.