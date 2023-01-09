Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 9, 2023”
26 degrees
Mostly sunny and some chemtrails
The Prep Act:
https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/legal/prepact/Pages/PREP-Act-Guidance.aspx
.