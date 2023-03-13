Posted: March 13, 2023 Categories: News Trencher alert A little help please. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Trencher alert”
Oh man, may we all dig deep to do what we can to support the site. The times grow more and more threatening. I read yesterday that China is proposing lockdowns for the flu!! What next? Lockdowns for irritability?!! We have kidnapping, disguised as concern.
The tyranny is taking giant leaps!! The banker wars and bio-weapons keep killing us. Invaders are ever at the door. Each day more and more lands are being stolen with the people restricted from visiting them. The few are attempting to own the lion’s share.
But the lions ain’t havin’ it; the REAL lions who will fight for what’s rightfully theirs. I see the wastelands around me and only here at The Trenches is the solution being presented, The Bill of Rights, held high, side-by-side with our Common Law Courts, together, a bulwark against any who would threaten individual sovereignty.
I hate to use the title of an old song, but “BORN FREE,” that’s what we are, and NO ONE can take that from us. Yeah, may we all dig deep. It’s almost like, “Support the site or live as a slave.” Or, “Support the site and save your a*s.” We ARE NOT without a way out!! Be a lion.
