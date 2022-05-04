Feb 4, 2022 • Whether it’s Biden’s push for vaccine mandates or his massive spending programmes, we have never seen a President like it. To discuss the past, present and future of American politics Steven Edginton is joined by the historian Victor Davis Hanson in the latest Off Script podcast.
3 thoughts on “Victor Davis Hanson: Biden is the most dangerously radical President in US history”
Joe Biden: “Let’s Beat Russia by Importing Russians for Americans’ Careers” What a game!
How can one be labeled as the most dangerous when each and every one has been assigned the task of playing their part leading up to where the world is at now?
Oh so NOW they notice ?
Sure he wasn’t one of the 80+ million that allegedly voted for him ?
I’d bet money he did
You’ll see why I say this if you go research him