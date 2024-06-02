WEF Insider: Klaus Schwab Facing Death Penalty for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Leading globalists are set to be sacrificed on the altar of public outrage for their roles in the Covid plandemic, according to an International Criminal Court insider who revealed that preparations are underway for Crimes Against Humanity Nuremberg 2.0 trials at the ICC in the Hague.

The globalist elite have done their best to unleash hell on earth in the last four years but we the people have held strong, maintained our dignity, and exposed their lies, one by one.

Our abusers have been backed into a corner and they are being forced to admit to the lies they’ve spun. They want us to forgive and forget but we are not going to let that happen.

The most senior members of the global elite are now acting like rats leaving a sinking ship and it’s our job to make sure they do not get away.

WEF co-founder Klaus Schwab shocked the world last week when he announced plans to step down from his front man role.

The shock move sparked fevered debate in the mainstream media about his potential successor, with many stating former British Prime Minister and New World Order war criminal Tony Blair is the leading contender behind the scenes.

There is no shortage of globalists queuing up to control the plot to enslave humanity, but the real question is why did Schwab suddenly decided to jump ship?

This is the man who boasted he would be leading the WEF past the age of 100 and who told German Chancellor Olaf Schulz he would outlast him in power.

According to members of the ICC prosecution building the Nuremberg 2.0 case against globalists for crimes against humanity, Schwab is not the only globalist front man in panic mode.

Key figures in the World Economic Forum, the UN, and the WHO are counting down the days until their diplomatic immunity is revoked and arrest warrants issued.

Netanyahu is merely the first cab of the rank as the globalist elite face justice for their crimes.

The list of globalists in the firing line is endless, taking in politics, the deep state, Big Pharma, and the mainstream media, and they all know their time is almost up.

Take Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example, who is understood to be making preparations to flee the US to a non-extradition state in the Caribbean when Trump reclaims the White House in November.

It’s no coincidence that Schwab’s young global leaders are standing down en masse. According to prosecutors, the crimes of the political leadership of the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are much worse than those of Netanyahu, involving far higher numbers of victims. New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern was first rat to leave the sinking ship, her shock retirement the first of many to come. Justin Trudeau is currently negotiating with prosecutors to avoid facing the public shame of child sex crime trials on top of crimes against humanity when he is thrown out of office by an irate country next year. Melinda Gates divorced husband Bill when she found out he had been secretly visiting Jeffrey Epstein in New York and on his private island Little St. James, better known by its nickname, Pedophile Island. According to prosecutors, Melinda is also fleeing the nightmare of being found guilty of the crimes of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the globalist Death Star masquerading as a philanthropic organization. And flee she should because those on the inside reveal that guilty verdicts for the global elite will be punished with the same sentences as the guilty in the Nuremberg trials. British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen has called for Bill Gates and the elite “Covid cabal” to face the death penalty for their “crimes against humanity” during the Covid pandemic. The elite’s time is almost up and insiders are now cooperating extensively with prosecutors. The son of World Economic Forum co-founder Hussain Najadi has blown the whistle on the crimes of the elite and is now calling for the arrest of Schwab and other WEF executives, Bill Gates, WHO leadership, and Big Tech and Pfizer executives. Pascal Najadi is the son of Hussein Najadi, a banker who founded the World Economic Forum with Klaus Schwab in 1971 before quitting 10 years later because he was disgusted with Schwab’s dystopian vision for the future of humanity. Pascal Najadi says that he and his mother are now dying from the Covid vaccine, which he calls “poison,” and which was pushed on humanity by the global elite. These are critical times and here at TPV Towers we are determined to expose the elite and hold them to account before its too late. Join us in our mission to wake up the masses by subscribing to the channel and joining the People’s Voice Locals community to join our amazing team. I hope to see you there. Watch: