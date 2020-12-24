Here is how Pelosi IS FUNDING HERSELF AND OTHERS W/ PORKULUS 8 Of The Craziest Items In The $900 Billion COVID Blue-State Bailout Bill
After a long, arduous process of political agendas taking priority over helping Americans suffering under unending lockdowns killing their ability to provide for themselves, Congress passed a COVID spending bill on Monday evening, after lawmakers came to a compromise on Sunday. The relief package includes many of the expected items, while also including many bizarre items unrelated to the pandemic and its associated economic issues.After receiving $25 million in the first COVID stimulus, the Kennedy Center is receiving $40 million for operations, maintenance, and renovations. Unsurprisingly, several senators and representatives, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are on the board.
One thought on “$1.4 BILLION for Congress salaries and “expenses” including $8.2 MILLION to go directly to the “Office of the Speaker” WTF Nancy?”
Remember this: Starring Nancy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak8gG7XYBrE
