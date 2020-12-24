$1.4 BILLION for Congress salaries and “expenses” including $8.2 MILLION to go directly to the “Office of the Speaker” WTF Nancy?

Investment Watch

Unsurprisingly, several senators and representatives, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

After a long, arduous process of political agendas taking priority over helping Americans suffering under unending lockdowns killing their ability to provide for themselves, Congress passed a COVID spending bill on Monday evening, after lawmakers came to a compromise on Sunday. The relief package includes many of the expected items, while also including many bizarre items unrelated to the pandemic and its associated economic issues.

