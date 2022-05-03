1.9 million illegal immigrants apprehended at US-Mexico border in 2021, at a cost of $10 billion

The Post Millennial – by Nick Munroe

“Based on FAIR’s most recent comprehensive fiscal cost study, illegal aliens are likely imposing a net fiscal burden of at least $143.1 billion,” FAIR writes in the report. “That’s an increase of approximately $9.4 billion over the past year.”

The number of illegal immigrants living in the US increased from 14.5 million at the end of 2020 to 15.5 million at the end of 2021.

While US Customs and Border Protection’s charts deal with “border encounters,” the government resource backs up the point that FAIR conveys when stating that illegal border crossings “exponentially” skyrocketed at the onset of the Biden administration.

The conclusions made by FAIR are that illegal migrants are costing American taxpayers $143.1 billion overall, with nearly $10 billion in costs coming from the influx of illegals into the US over the last year.

The leading states by population of illegal migrants are: California in first place with 3.266 million, followed by Texas, Florida, New York and New Jersey.

As for the economic relationship between US businesses and illegal migrants: people come to Mexico looking for work at a time when American establishments are willing to use “cheap labor” to make ends meet amid an era of inflation and increasing costs of living.

The FAIR report described how President Joe Biden and his administration have promised amnesty for illegal migrants in the United States and even tried to get Congress to pass legislation on the issue in 2021.