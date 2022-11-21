1 Killed, 16 Hurt After SUV Plows Into Apple Store Near Boston

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

A criminal investigation has been launched after a black SUV plowed into an Apple Store near Boston, killing one person and leaving 16 others injured, according to Boston 25 News.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said first responders arrived at the Apple Store in Hingham, a town outside of Boston, around 1045 ET and “found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store, a black SUV that had come to a stop on the sales floor inside, and multiple people suffering from various injuries.”

SUV plows into Apple Store near Boston, one killed, over a dozen injured. pic.twitter.com/eZy1IP4RIj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 21, 2022

Cruz said fourteen people were taken to South Shore Hospital, while two others were taken to Boston for treatment. He didn’t release the name of the person pronounced dead at the scene.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” Cruz said, calling the deadly crash “absolutely tragic” and “absolutely unthinkable.” He said the driver wasn’t hospitalized and is in police custody, adding charges have yet to be announced.

The Hanover Fire Department, which responded to the Apple Store, posted this statement on Facebook:

“Hanover C-1, Engine-4 & Ambulance-1 are responding on a 2nd alarm assignment to 94 Derby Street, the Apple Store, for the motor vehicle into the building with multiple injured and trapped. “Hanover C-8 is also responding with the Plymouth County Tech Rescue Team for the technical rescue activation on scene.”

Witnesses told Boston 25′s Robert Goulston the crash “sounded like a bomb went off.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/absolutely-tragic-1-killed-16-hurt-after-suv-plows-apple-store-near-boston