1 killed, 2 others shot at suburban New York grocery store; manhunt underway

One person was killed and two others were wounded during a shooting at a suburban New York grocery store Tuesday morning, police said. The supected gunman is till on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe a current or former employee named Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 31, opened fire at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead, in Nassau County on Long Island, shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

When asked if Wilson was considered armed and dangerous, Ryder responded: “Absolutely.”

One person, identified as a 49-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries, while two others were conscious and alert at an area hospital.

“We probably had a couple of hundred shoppers in the store at the time,” Ryder said. “You saw the line trying to get out, we stopped to question to make sure we have anybody that was a witness. Their information is being given to a homicide unit who is doing the investigation.”

Police named Wilson as a person of interest and decribed him as wearing a black baseball cap and a black sweatshirt. A motive for the attack was not yet disclosed.

Wilson was still at large as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

“He was or may still be an employee of the Stop & Shop,” Ryder said. Witnesses told police Wilson had a small handgun

At least one local school district, in West Hemptead, had reportedly instituted “lock out” measures as a precaution as police continue to investigate, according to local NBC 4 New York. Nearby Adelphi University asked students to shelter in place as the manhunt continued.

