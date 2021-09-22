1 Teen Killed, 2 Wounded In Kentucky Bus Stop Shooting; Suspect Still At Large

Three teens were shot and one was killed while waiting for the school bus in Louisville, Kentucky early Wednesday, according to police.

The students were waiting on a corner in the Russell neighborhood situated immediately west of downtown around 0630ET when an unidentified assailant in a vehicle drove by and opened fire, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

An aunt of the student who died – whose name hasn’t been released because he is a minor – spoke to a local TV station.

“I mean, you all probably interview a lot of families who are like, ‘I can’t believe this happened.’ You know, he didn’t hurt nobody, he didn’t do anything. They can be out in God knows what, but I’m telling you, my nephew wasn’t. He didn’t have that time on his hands,” she said.

A second student, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third, a 14-year-old girl, was grazed, police said, but was treated at the scene. All three students were all enrolled at Eastern High School in the Jefferson County public school district.

Alert: Confirmed that 3 juveniles were shot this morning at a bus stop at W J Hodge and Chestnut Sts. #LMPD on scene and will update shortly. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) September 22, 2021

Police say they’re gathering leads and launching what will be a well-funded investigation into finding the culprit, but right now, whoever did it remains at large.

The shooting comes after a bomb threat incident required the evacuation of several schools in nearby Lexington. The threat came with a demand for a $500,000 payment in bitcoin.

