October 25, 2020 – An amazing discovery was made today while I was looking up quakes live before the viewing audience on twitch.
A good majority of ALL the earthquake locations across the USA are directly at (or directly next to) power generation stations of all kinds, as well as high voltage (high tension) power lines.
I show all locations across the USA listed on the USGS over the past 3 days to prove this.
It is indisputable that the quakes are mainly (I’d say over 80% but under 100% of total quakes) occurring next to these power generating / power transfer locations.
What does this mean? How about piezoelectric induced earthquakes (electrically induced earthquakes in the crust ) ..
Piezoelectricity
Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials (such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA and various proteins) in response to applied mechanical stress. The word piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat.
How can piezoelectric energy induce earthquake activity? How can AC power in a power line *or transmission via radio waves* convert into power in the crust?
This is a huge discovery on the relation between the power generation stations, power lines, drill points, volcanoes, hot spots, and earthquakes.
One thought on “10/25/2020 — HUGE DISCOVERY! Earthquakes striking next to high voltage power lines across WHOLE USA”
It’s pronounced Bal-mor-ray….but anyway, south of Balmorhea (the “oasis of far west Texas”, a cold spring swimming pool in its State Park), is lots and lots of fracking…an earthquake there is no surprise. A couple of years ago a small earthquake caused by fracking caused a portion of that natural swimming pool to collapse! Took over a year to fix it. Far west Texas has lots of small earthquakes….see large rocks on and off highways all the time. In spring, 1995, we had a 5.5’er at Cathedral Mountain just south of Alpine. Thanks for the info.