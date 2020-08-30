10 Health Benefits of Slippery Elm Bark, Herb You Should Not Miss

What Is Slippery Elm?

Slippery elm, known as Indian elm or red elm, is characterized by its dark brown and reddish-brown bark. Its bark contains plenty of mucilage, a substance which will become a slick gel when it is mixed with water. The mucilage has many medicinal and healing properties. Along with the mucilage, slippery elm also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties. In addition, the inner bark of slippery elm has various nutrients, such as: beta-carotene, calcium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, tannins, phosphorus, selenium, zinc, iron, vitamins B1, B2, and C. The bark of this tree is available at your health food store in many forms: tea, poultice and liquid extract, lozenges, capsules, and tablets.

Below are the top 10 wonderful benefits of slippery elm bark on the health. Here is a new article about top 10 health benefits of slippery elm, published in AllRemedies page. Hope that this new article will help you to find out all the advantages of slippery elm on the health. Keep reading to know more!

Top 10 Health Benefits Of Slippery Elm Bark & Herb You Should Know

Here are some of the most amazing health and nutritional benefits of slippery elm that will change your whole life since you decide to make use of this natural ingredient in the comfort of your own home! Keep reading to find out the best ways to follow and apply to improve health with the help of slippery elm and some other easy to find ingredients!

1. Aids Weight Loss

Aiding weight loss is the very first one of the best benefits of slippery elm. It is capable of facilitating digestion, then leading to asisting weight loss. It connects with substances that are in the intestines and unnecessary in the body. This will slow the absorption of these substances into the body. Furthermore, its diuretic properties assist in reducing fluid retention as well as shed water weight.

In accordance with a study published in 2013 analyzed people participating in a weight loss program in 21 days. All participants were given mostly vegan meals in the morning, noon and evening. It was 1,500 to 1,700 calories for men and 1,100 to 1,300 calories for women every day. In this diet plan, including slippery elm in it was one of the main ingredients, as it contains an abundance of digestive enzymes to improve digestion. During 21 days, participants noticed a significant decrease in weight. Plus, participants had lowered low-density lipoprotein levels ( the ‘bad’ cholesterol or LDL).

To aid weight loss:

You simply add 2 tablespoons of the powder of slippery elm bark and 2 glasses of boiling water.

You allow it to steep and wait for 5 minutes.

Now, you drink this solution 2 or 3 times on daily basis.

2. Heals Wounds

There are many health benefits of slippery elm and healing wounds is one of them. Its components can heal boils and wounds as it helps heal inner tissues. In fact, it aids in drawing out affected wounds. In addition, it is also useful for curing pulled muscles and other painful areas of the body.

To heal wounds and boils with slippery elm:

At first, you add course slippery elm powder and a small amount of boiling water to create a paste.

You allow it to cool and then apply it to your affected area.

Finally, you rinse it off after a couple of hours.

Note: You should not keep the homemade paste on your affected skin for more than one day because it has a tendency to shrink and pull your skin. Moreover, make sure that you do not apply this slimy poultice on an open wound.

3. Cures Dermatitis

Another of the impressive benefits of slippery elm is to cure dermatitis. It is known as a popular herbal remedy for dermatitis that is an inflammatory skin condition, causing a burning sensation, itching, redness, swelling, and inflammation. Because of its rich mucilage content, it aids in moisturizing the skin and promoting healing.

To treat dermatitis:

At first, you wash and grind several slippery elm leaves to create a paste.

Then you apply it to your affected skin.

Now, you allow this paste to sit on your skin until it dries thoroughly before washing it off with warm water.

You do this process 2 or 3 times a day until you notice the satisfied results.

To get more information about health benefits of slippery elm, stay with us for the next part!

4. Fights GERD And Heartburn

Heartburn which has some symptoms such as a burning sensation or pain in the chest and stomach can also be treated with slippery elm. This is one of the wonderful benefits of slippery elm because its mucilage has effective in coating the esophagus and reducing the inflammation and irritation that happens when stomach acid comes to the esophagus [1]. Moreover, it is also beneficial in curing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Hence, to reduce heartburn or GERD, you need to do the method below:

You simply mix 1 or 2 tablespoons of powder of slippery elm in a cup of water.

Then you drink this solution as a natural remedy after you have a meal.

5. Assists In Soothing A Sore Throat

The following things to discover on the top 10 benefits of slippery elm is that it can alleviate a sore throat quickly. It has mucilage which is capable of coating the throat and reducing pain as well as discomfort due to a sore throat, whether its cause is a common cold, a cough, tonsillitis or laryngitis. The gel in slippery elm can soothe the irritated throat and reduces pain and inflammation. In fact, slippery elm has known as an important ingredient in throat lozenges. According to a study published in 2012 stated that bark of slippery elm is helpful in people who suffer from throat inflammation or laryngitis and problems related to voice. To soothe a sore throat, you should follow these steps below:

In a bowl, you add about 2 teaspoons of the inside layer of slippery elm bark along with 2 glasses of boiling water.

Then you cover and steep for 7 to 10 minutes before straining it.

Now, you drink this tea 2 times daily for a couple of days.

Another option, you can take slippery elm lozenges which are available in the market.

6. Cures Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Slippery elm which plays a role as a demulcent is effective in soothing the lining of the intestines and stomach. This will reduce irritation in the stomach that is one of the typical symptoms and signs of inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease. This is one of the amazing benefits of slippery elm. Also, it can promote normal bowel movements and facilitate faster healing. A study published in 2002 highlighted that slippery elm contains antioxidant properties and can have therapeutic potential for people who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease. Another study published in 2010 revealed that slippery elm helps enhance bowel movements in people who are faced with constipation-predominant IBS.

To ease symptoms related to inflammatory bowel syndrome:

You firstly add 1 tablespoon of the bark of slippery elm and a cup of hot water.

You allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Then you drink this tea at least one hour after taking any other medications.

You should drink this mixture 2 or 3 times regularly, as needed.

7. Fights Constipation

Fighting constipation is also one of top 10 benefits of slippery elm thanks to its high mucilage content. When you use slippery elm for treating constipation, it will aid in stimulating the nerve endings of the gastrointestinal tract. Because of the demulcent properties in slippery elm, it is also beneficial for healing hemorrhoids.

To cure constipation:

You make a mixture including 1 teaspoon of bark powder of slippery elm and 2 cups of hot water.

Next, you add a small amount of cinnamon powder and 1 teaspoon of sugar in it.

Then you stir it well and consume 1 to 2 bowls of this solution 2 times a day to see the improvement.

You can also apply this thick gruel on the affected areas in children suffering from colic.

8. Relieves Asthma

Another of top 10 benefits of slippery elm bark & herb is to relieve asthma. It is an antitussive that can treat upper respiratory related conditions like bronchitis and asthma. Its anti-inflammatory property helps thin the mucus which clogs the airways. It can prevent the bronchial spasms linked with asthma attacks. It also brings instant relief from tightening and coughing of the chest.

To treat asthma by making healing slippery elm tea:

At first, try adding two teaspoons of slippery elm bark and 2 glasses of boiling water.

Now, you cover and let it steep for 5 minutes.

Next, you strain it and then add 1 honey teaspoon.

Finally, you drink this tea 2 times on daily basis if you suffer from asthma.

9. Treats A Stomach Ulcer

Helping treat stomach ulcers is one of the typical benefits of slippery elm. It contains a significant amount of mucilage that is able to soothe and calm inflammation as well as pain. In addition, the mucilage also helps get rid of excessive fats in the intestines. Hence, you should follow the method to treat a stomach ulcer:

You take the internal bark of slippery elm and grind it into a powder.

Then you make a mixture including 1 teaspoon of the slippery elm powder and 1 glass of warm water.

You drink this tea at least 3 times daily for 1 week.

10. Reduces Pain Of The Urinary Tract

The last of top 10 benefits of slippery elm bark & herb is to calm the urinary tract. This can reduce unknown inflammation and pain of the urinary tract. In the same time, it fights painful and irritating symptoms. Furthermore, slippery elm is a mild diuretic, helping enhance the flow of urine and excrete waste from the body.

To soothe the urinary tract:

You simply drink slippery elm tea at least 2 times a day for several weeks.

Another option, you can take a supplement after meeting a prestigious doctor for proper dosage and use.

Additional Tips

There are many impressive benefits of slippery elm, and almost all of them are good for your health. However, you need to note there additional tips below to get the satisfied results:

When you take a supplement, make sure that you read product labels carefully and consult your doctor before you try a supplement.

Breastfeeding or pregnant moms do not use slippery elm because it contains compounds which may cause a miscarriage [2] .

. For safer measures, before taking slippery elm, you should wait at least 45 minutes after you take oral medication.

You have read top 10 health benefits of slippery elm. After reading this new article, we hope that you can understand clearly about the benefits of slippery elm on your health. We are very happy if receiving any information or question related to this article from you. Besides, you can find out more benefits of other herbs and fruits by visiting our main Herbal Remedies page.

The article today reveals 10 best health and nutritional benefits of slippery elm bark & herb that everyone can make use at home with ease. If you are among those concerning about the current health conditions, then read this article carefully again and make use of this natural ingredient the right and proper way for good! All benefits revealed and suggested in this article are proven by science so that this ingredient will never bring about any harmful side effect that can negatively impact your health after all. All you need to do is just give slippery elm a chance to help you and your current conditions!

