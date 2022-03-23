10 Reasons to Question the “Putin vs Davos” Narrative

Off Guardian – by Ryan Matters

The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has garnered a lot of attention from both the mainstream and alternative media.

There are plenty of theories floating around about what’s really going on, the true reason behind the invasion and the true motives and allegiances of Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Among this entangled mess of assertions, ill-conceived opinions and downright false assumptions is a certain theory that has gained traction in alt media circles, and that is the idea that Putin is some kind of saviour, and that his moves in Ukraine represent an attack against the Western, globalist elite.

When I first saw this claim circulating on the web, the immediate thought that came to my mind is that this must have originated with the QAnon crowd. You see, in the Q-niverse, Vladimir Putin is one of the good guys and he is given the same messiah status as the God-king himself, Donald Trump.

Many of the QAnon “decoders” are still very active online and they are the driving force behind the Russia-went-into-Ukraine-to-save-us-from-the-biolabs theory, itself a curious idea that seemed to have originated on Twitter, and was ardently censored before circulating widely in the alternative media.

Recently, Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, admitted that Ukraine houses “biological research facilities” and expressed concern that Russia would commandeer them. Um… Okay. Anyone else think this narrative seems eerily similar to the whole Covid lab-leak hypothesis?

In both cases, the theories have followed a similar life-cycle:

Originated at the beginning of the event but exact origins unclear Widely promoted in alternative circles Heavily censored on social media and denounced by fact-checkers Finally accepted into the mainstream narrative

In my article on the Q phenomenon, I endorsed the idea that Q was actually a military intelligence Psy-op being run from within the Western intelligence establishment. This is an idea I derived from the excellent research of Bernard Grover, Joseph Farrell and Catherine Austin-Fitts.

Although ‘Q’ the entity hasn’t posted anything for over a year, I don’t believe that such a sophisticated operation merely vanished into thin air.

In fact, I have a hunch that the powers behind Q learned everything they needed to learn about how information circulates in alternative circles and are now using that data to “poison the well” as it were by subtly introducing bits and pieces of misinformation into the picture in an effort to infiltrate and discredit alternative media. However, that is a subject for another article altogether.

Suffice it to say that many people are pushing the idea that Putin is trying to fight back against the Western globalist elite, thereby implying he is NOT on board with the overarching WEF technocratic control agenda.

However, the facts seem to indicate otherwise. Here are ten reasons to question the “Putin vs Davos” narrative.

1. RUSSIA’S COVID VACCINE IS THE SAME AS THOSE IN THE WEST

Russia played along with the Covid-19 nonpandemic just like most other countries in the world. They even developed their own vaccine called “Sputnik V”.

The vaccine was created by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Center, an institution that describes itself as “the world’s leading research institution”, yet doesn’t even have enough money to install an elevator!

Sputnik V uses an adenovirus vector to transport synthetic genetic material into cells, causing the cell’s machinery to manufacture the viral “spike protein” (so they say). Although different from mRNA technology, vaccines utilizing Adenovirus vectors are arguably still a form of gene therapy (“Ad” vectors have been used as gene delivery vehicles since the introduction of gene therapy).

So yes, Russia’s vaccine is based on the same transhumanist technology that all the other injections use. In fact, according to Gamaleya’s director, Alexander Gintsburg, there are no significant differences between Sputnik V and the adenovirus-based vaccine produced by the Oxford-AstraZeneca bunch.

Furthermore, in December 2020, Russia’s Gamaleya research centre signed a “memorandum of cooperation” with AstraZeneca, in the “fight against COVID-19”. Not only did Putin participate in the signing ceremony, he stated that he was

absolutely convinced that such an attitude towards partnership today can serve as a good, convincing example of combining scientific forces, technologies, investments for a common goal – to protect the life, health and safety of millions of people on the planet as a whole.”

(Let’s not forget the links between the Oxford-AstraZeneca researchers, the Wellcome Trust and the British eugenics society).

Putin himself has openly endorsed both Russia’s vaccine as well as their peculiar “intranasal vaccination” booster.

That brings us to the second point…

2. RUSSIA COLLABORATES WITH BIG PHARMA

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine have conducted join trials not only with AstraZeneca but with Pfizer and Moderna as well!

In October 2021 Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said that he thought the Pfizer and Sputnik injections would be “a very successful combination”. One of Sputnik V’s lead developers also voiced his support for the rollout of foreign vaccines in Russia.

Just recently, this March, Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm applied for registration of the AstraZeneca Vaccine in Russia. This comes off the back of a new report published by the RDIF claiming amazing benefits from combining “Sputnik Lite” and the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca shot.

For more information on these two points, I highly recommend checking out Edward Slavsquat’s blog.

3. VACCINE PASSPORTS ARE MANDATORY IN RUSSIA

Russia was an early adopter of vaccination passports. By early 2021, residents were able to receive a Covid passport, proving their vaccination status. The passes contain a QR code that can be scanned at various venues and allow residents to receive discounts and other benefits.

The passports remained voluntary for some time, until, in November 2021, the Moscow Times reported that:

The Russian government said Friday it had submitted to parliament two bills that will introduce mandatory health passes to access restaurants and public transport, amid a new wave of coronavirus cases.”

According to the article, the new legislation was aimed at “boosting Russia’s sluggish immunization rates amid strong anti-vaccination sentiment”. Sounds familiar.

The measure is supposedly in place until June 1, 2022.

