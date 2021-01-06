100 times President Trump supported Israel

Sure, he moved the embassy to Jerusalem, paved the way for the Abraham Accord and recognized Golan sovereignty, but there’s more. Much more.
- President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
- President Trump moved the American Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
- President Trump closed the Jerusalem consulate and made it an Embassy branch
- President Trump has never publicly criticized Israel
- President Trump pulled America out of the Iran deal
- President Trump raised military aid to Israel by $400 million
- President Trump raised sanctions on Iran as soon as pulled out of the deal
- President Trump recognized the sovereignty of Israel on the Golan Heights
- President Trump designated IRGC (Iranian special forces) a foreign terrorist group
- President Trump banned BDS head Omar Barghouti from America
- President Trump banned the head of ICC and staff from coming to America
- President Trump backed Israel’s right to self-defense in Gaza
- President Trump left the United Nations Human Rights (sic) Council
- President Trump cut off all aid to the Palestinian Authority
- President Trump closed the PLO office in Washington, DC
- President Trump was the first president to visit the Western Wall as President
- President Trump sent the first official American visit to the Western Wall with an Israeli Prime Minister
- President Trump allowed consulate and Embassy staff to meet with Jews of Judea and Samaria
- President Trump allowed consulate and Embassy staff to visit Jews living in Judea and Samaria
- President Trump announced that America will not support Israeli soldiers being tried at the ICC
- President Trump called out the anti-Israel antisemitism of Ilhan Omar
- President Trump flew to Israel on his first foreign trip
- President Trump issued no waivers on increased sanctions against Iran
- President Trump offered a $10 million reward for information on Hamas and Hezbollah financial networks
- The Trump administration wrote op-eds blaming Hamas and the Palestinians for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- President Trump stopped the lame-duck last-minute Kerry and Obama $221 million payment to the Palestinian Authority on January 20, 2017
- President Trump signed the Taylor Force Act
- President Trump supported Israel in the May 2019 flare-up with Gaza.
- President Trump refused a visa to Israel hater Hanan Ashrawi to America
- President Trump sanctioned three leading members of Hezbollah in July 2019
- The Trump administration blocked an attempt to get the UN Security Council to issue a formal condemnation of Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes on the edge of Jerusalem in July 2019
- President Trump sanctioned Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
- Ambassador Friedman refused to advocate for a two-state solution unfavorable to Israel
- President Trump removed “Palestine” from the list of countries on The State Department list of nations.
- President Trump stopped a French $15 billion credit line to Iran
- President Trump stopped a UN Security Council statement on tensions between Israel and
- Hezbollah that did not single out violence by the Lebanese terror group
- President Trump cut a $120 million from aid to Lebanon to ensure it didn’t get to Hizballah
- President Trump sanctioned 9 Iranians in November 2019
- President Trump supported Israel after rocket fire in its skirmish with Islamic Jihad.
- President Trump said nothing about Israel limiting retaliation.
- President Trump and America was the only country besides Israel to vote against all 8 UN 4th committee resolutions in November 2019
- President Trump declared that Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria (“settlements”) aren’t illegal under international law
- President Trump hasn’t supported two-state solution as the only solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Vice President Pence visited Israel during his first year in office
- Secretary Pompeo wrote a letter to Congress clarifying that Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria have traditionally enjoyed bipartisan support
- Secretary Pompeo says that claims that Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria have impeded peace are foolish
- President Trump didn’t comment when Defense Minister Bennet green-lighted a new Jewish neighborhood in Hebron
- Secretary Pompeo announced that Iran is behind all the unrest in the Middle East
- President Trump blamed Iran for Lebanon protests
- President Trump’s US deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates reportedly meets with envoys from UAE, Oman, Morocco, Bahrain to gauge willingness Israeli-Arab non-belligerence agreements
- President Trump denounced Iran brutal crackdown on protesters
- New US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft says she’ll defend Israel. In first United Nations press conference, Kelly Craft also warns Iran that Washington has ‘other tools’ if Tehran continues its bad behavior
- President Trump regales Israeli-American group with tales of his pro-Israel moves retells extensive account of embassy move, tells Israeli American Council that he’s Israel’s best friend in the White House
- President Trump signed an executive order on anti-Semitism that protects Jewish students on college campuses. The order includes anti-Israel activity
- Robert O’Brien tells Meir Ben-Shabbat that ‘common interests between Israel and Arab states… have made new regional partnerships possible to counter Iran’
- The Trump administration denounced Iranian human rights abuses and imposed sanctions on Iranian judges
- After President Abbas hailed the ICC declaration that it will investigate Israel as an historic day for Palestinians, Secretary Pompeo said US ‘firmly opposes’ ICC announcement on alleged Israeli war crimes. He said the International Criminal Court’s move ‘unfairly targets’ Jewish state, calls for direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians
- The Trump administration announced seven joint US-Israeli clean energy projects — including an energy-storing system for electric cars and a hydrogen-powered drone that takes off vertically — have received $6.4 million in funding from the US-Israel binational research and development program for energy
- America struck Iranian-backed militia in Iraq; 19 reported killed. Israeli Air Force chief said ‘US strike on Iran-backed Iraqi militia is a ‘potential turning point’
- President Trump ordered deadly strike on Iran’s Soleimani
- President Trump said new Iran sanctions have come into effect. President Trump said, “We’ve increased them. They were very severe, but now it’s increased substantially.”
- President Trump mocked Iranian supreme leader, and wrote in support of the ‘noble people of Iran,’ after Khamenei attacks America and Europe in speech
- President Trump releases his incredibly favorable-to-Israel peace plan to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Trump administration official Jared Kushner slams Palestinian leadership, urges giving up ‘fairy tales’ for peace. Kushner said Palestinians have been lied to, chiefs ‘screwed up every opportunity in the past’; rejecting Trump plan shows they aren’t ready for a state
- Secretary Pompeo said If Palestinians unhappy with the Trump peace plan, they should present counter offer. He warned that Trump proposal could be last opportunity for Palestinian state
- Jared Kushner says that if Palestinians are unable to meet the conditions of the new Middle East peace plan he crafted, Israel should not take “the risk to recognize them as a state.”
- Israeli and UAE officials met in secret in US to discuss countering Iran
- National security adviser Robert O’Brien warns Palestinians that resurgence of anti-Jewish hatred around the world means more Jews will immigrate to Israel and West Bank
- Jared Kushner says Abbas responsible for spike in violence since release of peace plan
- Jared Kushner tells UN Palestinian leadership has long history of ‘inciting intifadas when they don’t get their way’
- Due to American diplomacy, Abbas, lacking votes, pulls request for UN vote against Trump peace plan
- The US military seized Iranian-made weapons in Arabian Sea. The USS Normandy warship seized 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles, which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs.
- Trump advisor Jason Greenblatt warns that if traditional positions on conflict are readopted, ‘Israel will likely continue to thrive and the Palestinians will continue to suffer’
- Secretary Pompeo says UN settlement blacklist shows UN’s ‘unrelenting anti-Israel bias’
- The US State Department expressed concern over a report that Iranians were threatening to raze an ancient shrine revered by local Jews as the burial place of the biblical Esther and Mordechai, in an act of revenge against Israel and Washington
- The US gave Israeli prime minister the green light for Givat Hamatos construction
- Israel advanced plans for nearly 1,800 new settlement homes America doesn’t criticize
- Ambassador Friedman said under the Trump administration, the Biblical heartland of Israel, Judea and Samaria, will never be judenrein
- An Israeli delegation traveled to the United States for talks on coordinating a joint US-Israeli campaign against the International Criminal Court
- Secretary Pompeo said the Israelis will ultimately make the decisions about annexation. That’s an Israeli decision, but we’ll work closely with them to share our views of this in a private setting
- American diplomats circulate draft of Security Council resolution that would scrap expiration of 2015 nuclear deal’s ban on weapons sales to Tehran
- State Department says Washington ready to approve ‘sovereignty and the application of Israeli law’ in some areas
- US officials emphasize West Bank annexation not contingent on Palestinian state
- Ambassador David Friedman asserted that Israelis across the political spectrum supported the Trump plan and that “just as Americans would never relinquish the area on which the Statue of Liberty stands, even though it’s a very small area, Israel would never agree to give up settlements like Beit El and Hebron
- Secretary Pompeo praises Israel on visit, “You’re a great partner, you share information, unlike some other countries that try to obfuscate and hide that information.”
- Secretary Pompeo warned the International Criminal Court against asserting jurisdiction over Israel, saying the United States will “exact consequences” for any “illegitimate” investigations
- Secretary Pompeo called the ICC a “kangaroo court” and announced that sanctions in the form of asset freezes would be enacted against chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda and another senior ICC official
- Serbia announced that it would move its embassy to Jerusalem, while Muslim majority Kosovo is to recognize Israel. The moves come as part of US-brokered discussions to normalize economic ties between Belgrade and Pristina
- In a rare move, US sanctions 2 Lebanese politicians allied with Hezbollah who are former cabinet ministers that ‘provided material support’ to terror groups. America warned of new measures targeting organization’s allies
- US envoys helped broker a framework agreement for Lebanon and Israel to start discussing their disputed maritime border
- Jared Kushner says Saudi Arabia, Bahrain to allow all Israeli flights to use airspace Saudi flights also able to use Israeli airspace; White House advisor says Arabs losing patience with Palestinian leadership, will do ‘what’s in their best interests’
- The Trump administration warned Palestinians if they continue to reject Trump peace proposal ‘the situation is just going to get worse and worse for them’; The US won’t ‘chase’ Ramallah
- President Trump brokered peace between Israel and the UAE
- President Trump brokered peace between Israel and Bahrain
- US sanctioned 2 Lebanon-based firms, Hezbollah-linked businessman, Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction targeted ‘for being owned, controlled, or directed’ by terrorist group
- Defying the UN, the Trump administration unilaterally asserts sanctions on Iran are back in effect. Secretary Pompeo vows Trump administration will ‘impose consequences’ on any state violating ‘snapback’ sanctions to ensure Tehran ‘does not reap the benefits of UN-prohibited activity’
- The Trump administration unveils additional ‘UN’ sanctions against Iran, will enforce arms embargo
- US, Israel, UAE announce establishment of $3 billion regional investment fund
- The Trump administration brokered peace between Israel and Sudan and the two signed a normalization deal.
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/100-times-president-trump-supported-israel/