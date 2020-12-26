1000s Of Trucks Still Stranded In UK As French COVID-Testing Rules Spark “Chaos”

Zero Hedge

France announced the reopening of its borders with the UK late on Tuesday, ending a two-day closure prompted by fears of a fast-spreading coronavirus mutation in England.

As a result of the border shut down, thousands of truck drivers remain stranded in the UK, while France’s new public health measures require drivers to be tested before entering the country.



France and Britain agreed on a rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test that takes about 30 minutes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the thousands of stranded truck drivers waiting to cross the channel will be resolved in a day’s time.

Despite the reopening of the borders, FT notes the backlog of trucks on Wednesday was in the thousands.

