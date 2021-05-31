117 Employees Sue Houston-Area Hospital Over Vaccine Mandate, ‘You’re Forcing Us to Be Human Guinea Pigs’

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

117 employees filed a lawsuit against a Houston-area hospital over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit argues the vaccine mandate violates the Nuremberg Code and US statutes that allow Americans to refuse “unapproved” treatments, according to Law & Crime.

The employees are suing The Methodist Hospital, the Methodist Hospital System and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

David Bernard, the CEO of Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital told employees that they can find a job elsewhere if they refuse the experimental Covid vaccine.

“100% vaccination is more important than your individual freedom. Everyone [sic] of you is replaceable. If you don’t like what your [sic] doing you can leave and we will replace your spot,” Bernard told the employees.

The frontline workers at Houston Methodist are pushing back against the CEO because they don’t want to be guinea pigs.

“Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment,” the lawsuit argues.

Law & Crime reported:

A group of 117 Houston-area hospital employees on Friday filed a civil lawsuit against an employer hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. The lawsuit alleges that the mandate violates both the Nuremberg Code and U.S. statutes that allow Americans to refuse “unapproved” medical treatments. It also alleges violations of Texas labor and employment laws. That “people” are “trying to force you to put something into your body that you’re not comfortable with to keep your job is just insane,” lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU. The defendants are The Methodist Hospital, the Methodist Hospital System, and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital. The people in charge of those entities responded to the litigation by saying the plaintiffs are but a small minority of voices among 26,000 employees and that it is “legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines.” The sharply worded 56-page complaint argues that the COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market were authorized merely as “emergency” measures and, thus, are not fully “approved” vaccines. “For the first time in the history of the United States, an employer is forcing an employee to participate in an experimental vaccine trial as a condition for continued employment,” the lawsuit argues.

