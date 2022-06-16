$12.8 Trillion In Gold Deposits Discovered In Uganda

GSI Exchange – by Derek Wolfe

Uganda just announced a major gold deposit worth $12.8 TRILLION! Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni recently announced the find in a speech at the UN General Assembly. This discovery has the potential to completely redefine everything in the global economy from the balance of geopolitical power to the foundation upon which the world’s monetary system is built.

Think about it: there is a total of $2.07 trillion US dollars in existence. Uganda’s find is more than six times the amount of dollars in the world. However, this discovery takes place within the context of a few serious hurdles.

Uganda has major outstanding loans to China. The US has sanctioned Uganda; much of the latter’s “conflict gold” is alleged to be a major source of funding for current conflicts in the Congo.

Regardless, might this $13 trillion find transform Uganda into the wealthiest nation in the world? How might China play into this monetary resetting? Might this mark the emergence of a rapid escape from US dollar hegemony?

