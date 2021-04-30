12 Armed FBI Agents Kick Down Door of Couple’s Home Looking For Pelosi’s Laptop – Turns Out it Was a Case of Mistaken Identity

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The FBI this week raided a Homer, Alaska couple’s home looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.

12 agents broke down the Hueper’s front door with their guns drawn, separated the husband and wife, cuffed them, seized their electronics and interrogated them for 3 hours.

After a 3 hour interrogation, it turned out it was a case of mistaken identity.

The Hueper’s just happened to be on vacation in DC the same week Trump spoke at the Ellipse on January 6 and decided to attend the rally, however they never entered the Capitol building.

Marilyn Hueper said FBI agents accused her of entering the US Capitol building and assisting in the theft of Speaker Pelosi’s laptop.

Near the end of the interrogation, FBI agents pulled out a photo of the woman they were looking for and although the woman resembled her (side-by-side photo of the two women below), it was a case of mistaken identity!

