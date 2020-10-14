12 MS-13 gang members arrested, linked to several murders in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Police, the FBI and the region’s gang task force arrested 12 MS-13 gang members that have been linked to the deaths of four people, authorities said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The 2019 deaths of 40-year-old Milton Beltran Lopez, 39-year-old Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 25-year-old Eric Lanier Tate, II and 37-year-old Antonio Kaoul Smith were a part of the year-long investigation into the MS-13 subset “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas,” according to Robert E. Bornstein, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division

“How do you take another human’s life to be a gang?” asked Joan Lewis, whose son, Antonio Smith, was simply walking home from a convenience store in Dumfries last year, when police say five members the gang decided killing him might give them more cred. They’re all among those charged.

“I’m happy with the murderers being caught, but…. I’ll never get to hold my son. I’ll never get to see his face, I’ll never get to see him smile,” said Lewis.

“They were killed in cold blood for no apparent reason. They were randomly targeted individuals,” said Prince William County Acting Chief Jarad Phelps.

One suspect remains wanted and believed to be in El Salvador.

Authorities said the Sitios Locos Salvatruchas clique is linked to a string of heinous crimes and drug trafficking of cocaine from New York to sell on the streets of Prince William County.

In an effort for members to further their standing within the MS-13 gang, they would randomly murder victims, officials said, posing a major threat to members of the community.

Detectives on this case worked with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to hand down more than 50 charges to the 12 arrested. The charges ranged from second-degree murder, conspiracy to accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.