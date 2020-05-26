12-year-old boy keeps cool in wild bear encounter: ‘best day of my life’

This bear encounter could have had a real grisly outcome.

A 12-year-old Italian boy kept his cool when he stumbled onto a massive brown bear while picnicking with his family — and walked away unscathed, according to reports.

Alessandro Franzoi even thought the harrowing ordeal was cool.

“It was the best day of my life,” the boy told La Stampa newspaper. “I really hoped something like that would happen. When I saw the bear pop up from the bushes I was really excited. I knew I must not surprise the bear and that I just had to move away from it.”

“I didn’t look it in the eyes,” he said. “I didn’t want the bear to see me as a threat.”

The chilling encounter was caught on cellphone video and happened in the mountains near Sporminore in northern Italy, the Telegraph reported.

Alessandro was out on a picnic with his family, including his mother and her boyfriend, when he walked into the bushes looking for semi-precious stones, the outlet said. That’s when the bear popped just feet away from him.

The frantic adults told the boy not to panic.

“Keep coming, Ale, don’t turn your back on him,” his mom’s boyfriend told him. “He’s just minding his own business.”

The boy made it to safety, but not before one last flourish from the beast, which reared up on its hind legs after the boy turned away.

Alessandro said he had been reading about bears during the coronavirus lockdown, so he considered himself prepared.

“The woods and wildlife are his passion,” his uncle, Federico, told the outlet. “He reads a lot of books, he studies and dreams of having adventures.”

