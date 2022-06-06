12,000 Illegals Form Record Migrant Caravan on Way to Open US Border

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

12,000 illegal aliens have formed the largest caravan of illegal aliens on their way to the open US Southern Border.

The historic caravan left Tapachula, Mexico this morning.

This is a shocking number of illegals on their way to the open US border.

Via Steve Bannon and The War Room.

Steve Bannon calls this the first article of impeachment of Joe Biden – the initiation and organization of the invasion into the United States.

