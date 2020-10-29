div id=”text-container” class=”style-scope ytd-channel-name”>TAOFLEDERMAUS
Oct 7, 2020
Filmed safely at a proper shooting range, we test out Alexey’s latest creation. These are 17mm ( .675 caliber) versions of Lehigh Defense’s xtreme Pentrator bullets. He has no plans to produce these for sale – it would be a trademark violation at the very least, but who knows, maybe LD will be inspired to produce these.
2 thoughts on “12ga. “Extremely Russian” penetrator slug – We test them!”
These are fairly easy to make if you had a small combo lathe/mill, no big deal.
pretty wicked
love the versatility of the 12G shot gun
a nice semi auto 12 is on my list