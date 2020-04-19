13 dead, including one RCMP officer, after shooting spree in Portapique, N.S.

More than 10 people, including one member of the RCMP and the primary suspect, are dead after a shooting rampage across rural Nova Scotia on Sunday.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said the force is aware of 13 deceased victims.

Gabriel Wortman, 51, is believed to be the primary suspect in the shooting spree that occurred in and around the area of Portapique, N.S.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, police confirmed that Wortman has died. A body matching the description of Wortman was seen at the Enfield Big Stop on Highway 102.

RCMP have identified the dead RCMP officer as Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force.

Stevenson leaves behind a husband and two children.

Another RCMP officer was shot and injured in the incident. Police say that the officer is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital at this time.

The investigation has been turned over to Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team or SiRT.

RCMP could not immediately say how many victims there were and details on the deceased have not been released at this time.

Police say the incident is not believed to be a random act, as indicated by the “mock-up” police vehicle that Wortman was driving at one point during the shooting spree.

They have confirmed that he was wearing at least “part of” what appeared to be a Mountie uniform during the incident.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer with the RCMP Nova Scotia, told the Canadian Press that police received a call about “a person with firearms” at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the investigation “evolved into an active shooting investigation.”

Lisa and Laurie George, both residents of Portapique, told Global News that at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday they saw flames nearby, eventually seeing three separate fires in the area.

The couple said that a large group of police quickly arrived in response, followed by gunshots before RCMP told them to go home.

Police provided updates throughout Sunday morning as they attempted to track Wortman.

Officers stressed throughout their updates that the 51-year-old was considered armed and dangerous.

The final update provided by the RCMP before Wortman was shot and killed had the 51-year-old travelling southbound on Highway 102 in a silver Chevrolet Tracker.

