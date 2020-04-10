13 Impressive Benefits Of Onions

The impressive health benefits of onions include their ability to prevent and relieve symptoms of cancer, heart disorders, and diabetes. They also help in treating the common cold, asthma, bacterial infections, respiratory problems, angina, and cough.

What are Onions?

Onions (Allium cepa) are vegetables, which have been used for cooking and medicinal purposes for millennia. They contain a number of antioxidant compounds that are very effective in neutralizing the free radicals present in the human body.

Onions have been a staple plant in the diet of humans for more than 7,000 years, and during much of that time, they were cultivated. There are still wild species in certain areas of Asia, but overall, onions are a globally grown and cultivated plant. Throughout history, they were worshiped by certain cultures, like the Egyptians, who buried them with their pharaoh. This fascination with onions could have stemmed from their versatility and availability or from their medicinal and beneficial properties.

The antibacterial properties of onion include extensive antifungal applications, which have made it a household name in antifungal relief. Onion plants can be grown in well-drained and moist soil. You can even grow it in your backyard or garden to reap its health benefits. Onions form an important part of many culinary preparations in cuisines around the world and they are also known as ‘companion plants’, which means that they grow well around other vegetables and plants.

Onions have been known to possess curative value since ancient times. Even the World Health Organization confirms that they are beneficial for people with reduced appetite and those suffering from atherosclerosis. [1] Health experts acknowledge the fact that onions provide great respite for patients with chronic asthma, allergic bronchitis, and common cold-related cough syndromes.

