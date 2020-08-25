13 Ways to Start a Fire (No Matches or Lighter) – Fire Starting Techniques.





Apr 28, 2019

3 WAYS TO START A FIRE WITHOUT MATCHES OR LIGHTERS.

Here are all the ways I know how to start a fire without matches. I am not a master at all of these techniques, but this is a great quick intro to these fire starting techniques.

FYI – Yes this is a reupload. YouTube labeled the original version of this video as a dangerous or harmful video. So I reedited this video and reposted it. Comments are disabled because of YouTube’s policy of disabling comments on channels that regularly feature minors.

#1 Fire roll – Cotton ball & Ash

#2 Spontaneous Combustion

#3 How to Start a fire with a Battery& Steel Wool

#3 Tearing open a lithium battery

#4 Fire Piston

#5 Potassium Manganate

#6 Flint and Steel (Blast matches and Magnesium bars)

#7 How to start a fire with the Fire plow method

#8 How to start a fire with the Fire Saw

#8 Beating/ hammering steel

#10 Starting a fire with a flashlight (magnifying glass ect)

#11 Spindle and Board with bow- Friction Fire Techniques

#12 Spindle and Board (hand method) Friction Fire Techniques

#13 Rope Lighter