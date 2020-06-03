JTA — Dozens of American Jewish groups have pledged to work to end systemic racism in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
In a joint statement Tuesday, 130 organizations said they were “outraged” by the killing of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week. His death and those of other African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement have led to protests around the world.
“We stand in solidarity with the black community that has for far too long been targeted by police and have suffered rampant racism and unfair and uneven applications of the law,” the statement reads.
Read the rest here: https://www.timesofisrael.com/130-jewish-groups-outraged-by-floyd-killing-pledge-to-fight-systemic-racism/
3 thoughts on “130 US Jewish groups, outraged by Floyd killing, pledge to fight systemic racism”
