15 Top Pantry Items with a Long Shelf Life

Food Network

A well-stocked pantry can be a lifesaver when a last-minute grocery run isn’t possible. Start covering your bases with these 15 items — under proper storage, they’ll keep their flavor and nutrition, allowing you to focus on other pressing needs.

See them here: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/packages/cooking-from-the-pantry/pantry-items-longest-shelf-life