A well-stocked pantry can be a lifesaver when a last-minute grocery run isn’t possible. Start covering your bases with these 15 items — under proper storage, they’ll keep their flavor and nutrition, allowing you to focus on other pressing needs.
See them here: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/packages/cooking-from-the-pantry/pantry-items-longest-shelf-life
2 thoughts on “15 Top Pantry Items with a Long Shelf Life”
Indeed, raw honey can last forever (hubby used to be a beekeeper and may go back to doing that at some point)…they’ve found jars or jugs or honey inside catacombs of Egyptian tombs, as good as new. Do not heat it though! This only applies to RAW honey. “Pure” or processed honey (which lacks nutrition) does have a shelf life.
Good information, it used to be common knowledge/sense.
Still good, no shelf life on it. 🙂