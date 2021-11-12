150k Dead from Vax, and Myocarditis is Only the Beginning (Analysis)

Investment Watch – by Chris Black

A new VAERS analysis done by Albert Benavides totally destroys “safe and effective” narrative.

There are hundreds of serious adverse events that the CDC and FDA never told us about.

They missed hundreds of serious adverse events that are more elevated than myocarditis, because…

New VAERS analysis reveals hundreds of serious adverse events that the CDC and FDA never told us about

In a brand new VAERS data analysis performed by our friend Albert Benavides (aka WelcomeTheEagle88), we found hundreds of serious adverse events that were completely missed by the CDC that should have been mentioned in the informed consent document that are given to patients. And we found over 200 symptoms that occur at a higher relative rate than myocarditis (relative to all previous vaccines over the last 5 years). All together, there were over 4,000 VAERS adverse event codes that were elevated by these vaccines by a factor of 10 or more over baseline that the CDC should have warned people about.

As of November 1, 2021, there have been more adverse events reported for the COVID vaccines than for all 70+ vaccines combined since they started tracking adverse events 30 years ago. That’s a stunning statistic, nobody can deny it, but nobody in the mainstream medical community (or mainstream media) seems to care much. It’s not even worth noting in passing. Wow.

