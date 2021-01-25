17-year-old in ICU after receiving second coronavirus vaccine dose

Jerusalem Post

A 17-year-old was hospitalized in the Safra Children’s Hospital’s ICU at Sheba Medical Center a few days after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the hospital.

The youth arrived at the hospital after feeling intense pains in his chest. He does not have any preexisting conditions. A doctor from the department said that the boy is in stable condition and that the hospital does not believe that his symptoms are connected to the vaccination.

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/17-year-old-in-icu-after-receiving-second-coronavirus-dose-656527