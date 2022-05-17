1700-Foot Drug Tunnel Found Connecting Tijuana with San Diego

Breitbart

Federal authorities announced the discovery of a 1,700-foot sophisticated narco-tunnel running from Tijuana to a California warehouse. Officials also seized a large volume of drugs and arrested six suspects.

This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Southern District of California announced the discovery. During a streamed news conference, U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman revealed the tunnel went to a warehouse about 300 feet north of the border, east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Authorities revealed the tunnel stretched 1,744 feet long, is 61 feet deep, and 4 feet at its widest segment. The structure had reinforced walls and electricity for lighting and ventilation.

On May 12, federal agents were carrying out surveillance at a house in National City, California, where they had previously seized 28 kilos of cocaine. From that house, authorities followed two women identified as Luz de Luna Olmos and Vanessa Ramirez, who drove to a store to purchase hand carts and then made their way to the warehouse in San Diego. The women drove inside the warehouse and out a few minutes later. Authorities followed and arrested them.

During a search, they found the entrance to the tunnel, which had been carved out on the floor. Federal authorities did not identify the cartel responsible for the tunnel.

Other agents surveilling the warehouse spotted vehicles driving in and out of the location. Agents followed and arrested the other suspects and seized a total of 1,762.15 pounds of cocaine, 165 pounds of methamphetamine, and 3.5 pounds of heroin.

Court documents identified the other drug couriers as Juan Cruz, Mario Jaramillo, Manuel Perez Herrera, and Adrian Enriquez.

All six suspects live in or near the San Diego area and face drug conspiracy charges.

