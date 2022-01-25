178,840 Illegals Captured and Released at Border in December — Nearly 2 Million Invaders This Year — But Biden Regime Worried about Ukraine’s Border!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Border agents captured a record 178,840 illegal border crossers in December. This is more illegals than the previous three Decembers combined under President Trump.

So far, in Joe Biden’s first year a record two million illegals will be captured and released into the US interior.

This is an invasion. But the Biden regime is worried about Ukraine’s border being breached!

According to FOX News reporter Bill Melugin the illegals were being flown from Brownsville to Atlanta, GA, Houston, TX, and Miami, FL — three red states that the Biden regime is purposely flooding with illegal aliens.

Gateway Pundit