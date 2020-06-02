18,000 National Guard Troops Deployed Across US, Trump Slams “Lowlifes And Losers” For Riot Chaos

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Update (1120ET): More than 18,000 National Guard troops will be assisting law enforcement authorities in 29 states, according to the head of the National Guard, adding that an additional 1,500 National Guard troops from other states will be shifted to Washington, D.C.

The National Guard Chief said there were no reports of injuries to any service members deployed across American cities, despite worsening social unrest on Monday night.

The U.S. military said it had increased force protection level at the Pentagon and military bases in the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area. Increasing force protection at bases does two things: allows bases to counter-terrorist or other hostile adversaries.

Moments after the news hit that the National Gaurd upped its deployment across the U.S., President Trump tweeted:

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

