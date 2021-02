Feb 3, 2010

1960’s TV New Car Ad Outtakes “Ralph Williams”

Chick Lambert and his dog Storm … has some fun on camera. car dealers would buy a block of time on local tv and run several new commercials throughout the evening. After the lot closed and into the wee hours of the night ,they would knock out 20-30 of these …bet there was alcohol involved at some point , which might explain this clip!