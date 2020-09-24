2 LMPD officers shot in downtown Louisville sustain non-life-threatening injuries; suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville amid protests in response to the Breonna Taylor decision, according to interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder.

One of the officers is undergoing surgery, and the other is alert, Schroeder said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody in connection to the shootings, according to police.

The shootings occurred sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brook Street and Broadway, a supervisor with MetroSafe confirmed to WDRB News. Schroeder said the officers were responding to South Brook and East College streets on reports of a shooting and a large crowd in the area when they were shot.

Schroeder did not disclose the officers’ names.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted a video Wednesday night with a message on the day’s events in the state, protests in Louisville and the shooting that injured the two LMPD officers.

“Many people are feeling powerful emotions. Whether that’s frustration, anger, concern, and many people have been out on the streets, especially in Louisville tonight, giving voice to those emotions,” Beshear said. “But sadly, we have seen at least one individual turn what were not violent ways of expressing ourselves, into the shooting of at least two law enforcement officers. We know that the answer to violence, is never violence, and we are thinking about those two officers and their families tonight.”

Beshear also had a message for protesters: Go home.

“Go home tonight. There will be many times over the coming days where there will be an opportunity to be heard and so many people are listening right now. As your governor, I’ve promised to listen,” he said.

A message from Governor Beshear on events tonight in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/XK8FZSXy8D — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2020

