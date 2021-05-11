2 Texas deputies killed in shootout with suspect while responding to ‘dog complaint’

Fox News

Two sheriff’s deputies in Texas were killed in a shootout in Eden on Monday night over a dog complaint, according to reports.

Concho County deputies arrived at a home on the 100 block of Bryan Street in Eden, Texas, to respond to a complaint about a dog around 8:20 p.m. Monday, KSAN/KLST reported, citing an update provided by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The alleged gunman — 28-year-old Jeffrey Nicholas — led deputies on a short foot pursuit and barricaded himself in a building. A standoff resulted in gunfire being exchanged, KLST/KSAN reported. During the investigation into the complaint, Nicholas was contacted and an altercation broke out, the outlet reported.

Two deputies were killed and another unidentified person was wounded. Authorities did not immediately identify the victims. The deputies’ bodies are to be escorted to Lubbock on Tuesday, where autopsies will be performed.

Nicholas was booked into Tom Green County Jail on two counts of capital murder of a peace officer or fireman, online records show. He is being held on a $4 million bond — $2 million for each count.

A trooper from the Texas Department of Public Safety was traveling from San Angelo Tuesday morning to the scene of the shooting, KTXS reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Tuesday after it was reported that two Concho County Sherriff’s deputies were killed while serving in the line of duty.

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless murder of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were gunned down in the line of duty. This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities,” Abbott wrote.

“The State of Texas is prepared to provide any assistance needed to support the Concho County community and bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for the families, friends, and colleagues of these brave Sheriff’s deputies.”

The Concho County Sheriff’s Office declined over the phone to provide more details to Fox News on Tuesday, referring media inquiries to the Texas Rangers. The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately return Fox News’ email seeking more information.

Texas law enforcement agencies, including Pearland Police and Frisco Police, offered condolences in tributes posted to social media Tuesday.

“Please join us this morning in lifting up in prayer our Brothers and Sisters with the Concho County Sheriff’s Office,” Frisco Police tweeted. “Two of their deputies were killed in a shootout late Monday night in Eden. We will never forget their sacrifice.”

Pearland Police “is saddened to have learned of the two Concho County Deputies who were shot and killed in the line of duty late Monday night,” the agency tweeted. “Please keep their families and friends and the brave men and women of the Concho County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers.”

Drew Darby, a state representative serving House District 72, which includes Concho County, said that he and his wife, Clarisa, “are devastated by the senseless slaying of two Concho County law enforcement officers. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to their families and the entire community. Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer and asking for God’s abundant peace.”

https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-deputies-killed-concho-county-shootout-suspect-4-million-bond