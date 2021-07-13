2 US Marshals shot in Baltimore: authorities

Two U.S. Marshals and one suspect were shot Tuesday in Baltimore, authorities confirmed.

The three unnamed individuals were transported to a hospital, where the suspect later died, the Baltimore Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

The two officers, who were working for the U.S. Marshals’ Warrant Apprehension Task Force (WATF), have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“Just after 8 a.m. on July 13, Baltimore County police officers responded to the 6900 block of Security Boulevard after receiving calls that two U.S. Marshals had been shot,” the Baltimore County Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

The BCPD continued: “Upon arriving on scene, the injured officers were located suffering from gunshot wounds and later transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Officers had an existing warrant against the suspect, who sustained at least one gunshot wound before he was pronounced deceased, wanted in reference to a June 19 homicide in Baltimore.

The two officers located the suspect Tuesday morning and were approaching his vehicle when the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple times at officers, BCPD Commissioner Michael S. Harrison said during a news conference.

The two officers are in stable condition and are undergoing the remainder of their medical evaluation at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, Dr. Thomas Scalea said during the conference.

“Our officers and our Marshals were out doing exactly what the people of Baltimore want us doing. That is: pursuing violent offenders,” Harrison said, adding later that “what we saw today is exactly what officers go through.”

“These are the most dangerous situations imaginable, but they did their jobs with bravery, with courage and with professionalism,” Harrison said.

Officers had an existing warrant against the suspect but were not pursuing him when he fired, Harrison said, adding that the two officers the suspect shot at were just “doing their jobs” at the time of the incident.

Police say the investigation is active and open, and Baltimore County Homicide detectives remain outside Security Square Mall as the effort continues.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s official Twitter account (@BaltCoPolice) will share new information about the incident as it becomes available.

