2 Views on Why Trump is Promoting the Experimental COVID-19 Injections – Which View is Correct?

Conservative talk show host Candace Owens continues to deal with controversy from her interview with Donald Trump, and recently published a video of her explaining her views on Trump.

She has publicly stated that she is against the COVID-19 shots:

“I just will never ever let that vaccine into my body. I believe firmly that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the face of the planet. I am healthy, young, in shape and simply unafraid of Covid-19.” (Source.)

And yet, she insists that her views on the shots do not conflict with Donald Trump publicly stating how he wants everyone to get the shots, and lying to the public by stating the same lies that are coming out of the mouths of Fauci, Biden, and others that the “unvaccinated” are filling the hospitals and dying from COVID right now.

A few days ago, Dr. David Martin, who has been one of the leading voices in the Alternative Media exposing the fraud behind Sars COVID for the past two years, was interviewed by Conservative host Seth Holehouse of “Man in America” where the 1-hour interview was titled Why Does Trump Keep Promoting the Vaccine?

I have created a clip from that interview that I believe best sums up what Dr. David Martin said, and between what Candace Owens published, and the questions from pro-Trump Seth Holehouse that Dr. Martin answers, I think we have in under 10 minutes a succinct summary of the two current views about why Donald Trump is out pushing for everyone to get a COVID-19 injection.

Listen to this short video, and then answer this question for yourself: Which view is more credible?

This is from our Bitchute channel, and it is also on our Telegram channel.

The full interview with Dr. David Martin can be heard here, and the things that Dr. Martin discuss are worth your time to learn.

The pro-Trump view on why he is promoting the bioweapon shots that are killing and injuring so many people basically boils down to three points I constantly here from the pro-Trump cult believers:

Trump is ignorant about vaccines and does not understand how dangerous they really are.

Trump has a master plan in place that forces him to promote the vaccines for a greater purpose of bringing down the swamp/cabal at a later date.

It sucks that Trump pushes the kill shots, but he was obviously the better choice over Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

I get emails daily from the Trump cult believers expanding on these points, and attacking me or belittling me as “stupid.”

This is a typical email I received yesterday, for example:

Subject: Please Stick to Vaccine Information and don’t wander into areas where you have no expertise! I speak for a large group of individuals in “flyover America.” Your recent article where you denigrate Trump for his statements in the bill O’Rielly interview shows you know little of current warfare and have fallen into prophaganda put out by the Deep State. It is clear you have no concept of or background in Military affairs so please stick to vaccine information such as side effects etc. or you will be losing many people who are currently on your subscription list.

This person, who goes by the name “Bitterroot Services and Enterprises,” then proceeded to “school me” on what they believe is the truth about Donald Trump that I am so “ignorant” about.

Other comments I frequently get are that I am “obviously a Marxist liberal” and support Biden, since I do not support Trump.

This is utter nonsense, of course, as any of our regular readers will know. I have publicly stated many, many times that the only two real “sides” that exist are the Kingdom of God which extends from heaven to earth in the spiritual realm through the true believers, and the domain of Satan which is this current world system.

Political divisions are all fake, and their purpose is to keep us all divided so we cannot fight together against our real enemies. See:

This is the classic definition of a “cult,” when facts and real science are tossed aside for beliefs that contradict the actual facts.

The Free Dictionary website, which uses the more traditional “American Heritage Dictionary,” defines “cult” as:

cult (kŭlt)

n.

1. a. A religion or religious sect generally considered to be extremist or false, with its followers often living in an unconventional manner under the guidance of an authoritarian, charismatic leader.

b. The followers of such a religion or sect.

2. A system or community of religious worship and ritual.

3. The formal means of expressing religious reverence; religious ceremony and ritual.

4. A usually nonscientific method or regimen claimed by its originator to have exclusive or exceptional power in curing a particular disease.

5. a. Obsessive, especially faddish, devotion to or veneration for a person, principle, or thing.

b. The object of such devotion.

6. An exclusive group of persons sharing an esoteric, usually artistic or intellectual interest.

Donald Trump is a billionaire who supports his billionaire buddies in Big Pharma, as he sings the praises of companies like Pfizer, the most evil company probably in the world today.

And we know that Donald Trump supports these companies, because he told us so himself. Here it from his own mouth:

With our military now crippled by these shots, Donald Trump should not only be arrested and tried for mass murder, he should also be charged with sedition or treason, and if convicted, face the death penalty.

And all of you “conservatives” supporting him, you now have blood on your hands and are guilty as well.

In fact, you even put up with anyone who enslaves you or exploits you or takes advantage of you …. (2 Corinthians 11:20)

