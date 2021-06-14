2 Young BBC Journalists Dead From Mysterious “Short Illness” After AstraZeneca CoviShield Vaccine

Great Game India

Two young BBC journalists have died from what media calls a mysterious “short illness” after taking the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine branded as Covishield in India. There are no details provided about the illness with any mention of vaccine scrubbed from the reports.

Unfortunately they died in short span after taking va¢cination. So illnees was short ,but crime is big . — THE Alchemist(RB) (@rb_physio10) June 14, 2021

Ms Shaw joined BBC Radio Newcastle in 2016 as a daytime presenter. Her voice was well-known in the north-east of England where she had also had a successful career in commercial radio.

In a statement, Ms Shaw’s family said: “Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later.

“She was treated by the RVI’s [Royal Victoria Infirmary] intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.“

A coroner will consider if the cause of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw’s death might have been complicated by her having had the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Great Game India