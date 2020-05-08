20 miles of Seattle streets will remain permanently closed to cars

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Thursday that 20 miles of the newly created Stay Healthy Streets will be made permanent.

Stay Healthy Streets are spaces closed to cars in order to allow safe social distancing while walking, running, and rolling. SDOT previously said the streets were chosen with the goal to increase outdoor exercise opportunities in areas with limited open spaces, low car ownership, and routes connecting people to essential services and food. The street closures do not impact any food pick-up loading zones, parking near hospitals, or bus routes.

Additionally, construction of bike infrastructure will be accelerated in 2020, and Seattle will fine-tune traffic signals for pedestrians.

As the economy and businesses start to reopen in the coming months, the city said it wants to help more people be able to make their essential trips, commute to and from work, and provide safe recreational opportunities as we move into a “new normal” post-COVID-19.

SDOT said Thursday’s announcements are a “critical step” in this process. The city said the recovery period offers an opportunity to re-evaluate the way we get around and transition to “more sustainable, people-centered” modes of travel.

