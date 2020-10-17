20-Month-Old Ella Mae sings ‘An American Trilogy’ [by Elvis Presley]

Just when you thought Elvis fans could not get any more incredible, along came 20-month-old Ella Mae. Check out this new video (above) posted by her father, which shows her singing Elvis’ ‘American Trilogy’.

Around the 1:00 mark, the tiny Elvis fan begins her performance singing along to the king’s classic. Ella Mae, well-versed on her Elvis music, takes on the hit like a pro and even quotes some of Elvis’ speaking parts. Fans can also catch her leading the legendary orchestra moment at 4:24 with a full-on back-seat performance.