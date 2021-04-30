Posted: April 30, 2021 Categories: Videos 200 lbs of Tannerite Under 3 Cars Call The Cops Oct 28, 2017 Unbelievable explosion from 200 lbs tannerite. Mixed and stuffed under three cars. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “200 lbs of Tannerite Under 3 Cars”
Had a group do something similar quite a few years back at the outdoor range I frequent
Pretty fckin dangerous , blew shit all over adjacent farm land ( not nice to the farmers , shrapnel in an expensive combine not good )
Plus it blew all the soffit vynl off the club house bld over 300 yards away
And we got many complaints by the distant neighbors about items getting knocked off shelves and a few broken windows
It’s all fun and games until they shut your Shit down for stuff like this , or your buddy is getting a transmission removed from his skull
Hard enough these days keeping an outdoor gun range open