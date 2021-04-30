One thought on “200 lbs of Tannerite Under 3 Cars

  1. Had a group do something similar quite a few years back at the outdoor range I frequent
    Pretty fckin dangerous , blew shit all over adjacent farm land ( not nice to the farmers , shrapnel in an expensive combine not good )
    Plus it blew all the soffit vynl off the club house bld over 300 yards away
    And we got many complaints by the distant neighbors about items getting knocked off shelves and a few broken windows

    It’s all fun and games until they shut your Shit down for stuff like this , or your buddy is getting a transmission removed from his skull

    Hard enough these days keeping an outdoor gun range open

