2021 has ‘not been a good year for peacemaking.’ But WHO is tipped for the Nobel Peace Prize

After 18 turbulent months spent tackling the global Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) is being broadly tipped as the frontrunner to take this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
The United Nations agency, which runs the vaccine-sharing program COVAX, is certainly the bookmakers’ pick for the prestigious accolade. British firms Betfair and William Hill both rank WHO as the odds-on favorite to win, with odds of 5/4 and 6/4 respectively.
Though also a favorite in 2020, WHO lost out last year to the World Food Program, another UN body which helped almost 100 million people in 88 countries in 2019.
Other potential winners floated by the bookmakers include jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
Every year the Norwegian Nobel Committee recognizes a person or organization for their outstanding efforts and actions in the promotion of peace. Of this year’s 329 nominees, 234 are individuals, while 95 are organizations. Under the rules, their names are fiercely guarded and they cannot be identified until 50 years after the winner is announced.
This year’s winner will be announced on October 8 at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.
When Swedish businessman Alfred Nobel died in 1896, he left behind one of the world’s largest private fortunes. According to his will, he wanted the money to fund “prizes to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind.”
These, according to his will, were to be awarded in physics, chemistry, medicine or physiology, literature and peace. The Nobel Peace Prize, the will stated, should be awarded “to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between the nations and the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the formation and spreading of peace congresses.”
The rest is here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/02/world/nobel-peace-prize-contenders-2021-intl-cmd/index.html
2 thoughts on “2021 has ‘not been a good year for peacemaking.’ But WHO is tipped for the Nobel Peace Prize”
Yeah, we know The Noble is corrupt and props up who it will, but this is rubbing it in our faces. This is saying, “We just thought we’d honor those you despise.”
Well, I nominate ALL planetary whistle-blowers who have and still are standing against ALL the BIG LIES!! In fact, I’m not going through any nominating process; I’m giving them their award right here and now.
Any of you who have given your time and energy to expose this corrupt, tyrannical world-takeover, who have spoken out, or have armed and resolved yourself to fight this cancer, or who have in any way thrown a wrench in its aperture, are here-by honored and revered.
Dear Whistle-blowers, today you are presented with THE PEOPLES’ HUMANITARIAN AWARD FOR COURAGE. Hold your heads high; you are part of the worlds best and brightest.
Aside: Jacinda and Greta, please go clean the toilets now.
