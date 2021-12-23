2021: Year of the Apocalypse

I have some good news and some bad news for you.

The bad news is (as attentive Corbett Reporteers will know by now), 2021 was the beginning of the Apocalypse.

We are being dragged kicking and scream into the Great Resetters’ dark Vision of the Future.

We are being fed into the maw of The Great Convergence on the path to becoming Designer Humans.

The Markets Are (still) Rigged and we are inching closer to the CBDC nightmare as the War on Cash continues.

The Science Says gang, led by The Real Anthony Fauci, have continued the Pseudopandemic on their way to the construction of the Biosecurity State.

And, oh yeah, by the way, The Corbett Report is no longer on ThemTube (Phew!).

But here’s the good news: 2021 was the beginning of the Apocalypse.

Confused? Don’t be!

You see, in modern English the word “apocalypse” usually connotes a disastrous turn of events or a catastrophic ending, but that is not, in fact, the original meaning of the word. As the Online Etymology Dictionary explains, our English “apocalypse” comes from the Greek apokalyptein, from apo– (“off, away from”) and kalyptein (“to cover, conceal”). An apocalypse then, is literally a great uncovering or revelation.

So who can deny that what we have experienced in the last two years is an apocalypse?

The much-ballyhooed #GreatAwakening may have at last been revealed as nothing but Q hopium, but I have heard from many people in the past two years who have had their eyes opened by recent events. I have seen an enormous growth in those seeking out alternative sources of information during this time. And I have encountered more certified, card-carrying lifelong normies who are now willing to question long-held verities about the way the world works than I ever would have dreamed possible back in 2019.

Oh, certainly, there are those who have doubled down on the nonsense, deciding that their identity consists in being the sheep that baaaas the loudest. The rise of the biosecurity state is revealing just how many people are willing to do whatever they are told by the “authorities” in return for a pat on the head (or is that a free doughnut?). And, now that stay-at-home orders and quarantine camps are a reality, we are witnessing the inversion of long-held cultural norms, where “snitches get rewards” and “Your Body, Their Choice” is the new rallying cry.

But this, too, is a part of the great revealing that is taking place. It is becoming more and more apparent who is on our side of the line in this battlefield and who will never be on our side. As James Evan Pilato so forcefully observed in New World Next Year 2022, there’s no longer any opportunity for hiding behind polite words and agree-to-disagree niceties; those who have gone along with this insanity have put themselves beyond the pale.

No, this is not a happy or joyous thing. It is tearing families apart, pitting lifelong friends against each other, and, for many, it is the end of the world . . . or at least the end of a world. But, dire as these times are and unpleasant as these events may be, it is not all bad.

As I noted way back in 2017, the relative stasis of the last 75 years has only ensured the slow and steady growth of the New World Order, and it is only a time of chaos and disorder that can possibly derail this agenda.

“At times like this, when the glacial status quo has been liquefied and everything is in flux, we have an opportunity for true change. I can attest to the fact that over the years I have watched as more and more people have unplugged from the matrix and started to learn the truth about false flag terrorism, the central bank fraud, the creeping police state and other such vital issues. Often, they have been woken from their slumbers by a major shock to the system: a 9/11, a Lehman collapse, or some other chaos-generating incident. And so it is that those sowing the chaos may reap the whirlwind of an ever-more-awake public, rejecting the phony solutions that the so-called “elite” try to shove down its throat.”

Indeed, the “shock doctrine” that the would-be world controllers employ to manipulate the global chessboard also opens the eyes of the hitherto peacefully slumbering. I know this just from observation but from experience. I can imagine an alternate timeline in which 9/11 never occurred and consequently I never started The Corbett Report.

And, as confident as I was in the truth of this observation half a decade ago, I’m even more confident of it now. Many are being shaken from their slumbers by the Apocalypse just as I was shaken from mine many years ago, and the great uprising that I remarked on in New World Next Year is taking shape.

Yes, it’s important to understand that the Apocalypse we are living through is necessary if we want to create a new system that will promote human fluorishing rather than hinder it. I suppose I could leave it at that, wish everyone the customary holiday greetings and bow out of this editorial here . . . but that would be too pat.

You see, I have no crystal ball and I can offer no assurances that the Apocalypse will lead to that better world we are seeking to bring about. I’m sure some will rejoin (not noticing that I am agreeing with them) that this Apocalypse, this great revelation, has itself been engineered. Perhaps they will further insist that this is not revelation (as in, enlightenment), but Revelation (as in, judgment and the end times). That all we are witnessing are the trumpet blasts that signal the beginning of the tribulation.

But even if that were the case, what of it? If life itself is a test of what we are made of, as some posit, then what greater test could we ask for than this? And, if it is such a test, by what criteria would we assess our response to it? By how comfortably we can live in an empire of lies? By how many fair weather, surface-level friends we can accumulate? By our ability to bury our head in the sand or bug out to the woods and avoid the Apocalypse itself?

Or by living now? By facing these events head-on and taking a stand? By bearing witness for future generations to the dynamic human spirit that will continue to resist even in the face of the greatest adversity?

This is the great apokalyptein that we are living through: the uncovering of our true selves. What we are being offered is a chance to see who we really are and what we are capable of. Rejoice.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, everyone. I won’t pretend to know what waits for us in 2022, but I can assure you that the Apocalypse has begun.

